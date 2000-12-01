Calling All New Orleans Saints Fans

The New Orleans saints are having one of the most exciting seasons in team history. The December 3rd edition of Sunday Night focuses on the hottest team in the NFL.

The Saints are driving for a trip to the playoffs, their first appearance in the post season since 1992. New Head Coach Jim Haslett has the Saints clicking on all cylinders with an 8-4 record leading up to Sunday's Showdown with the Denver Broncos.

All saints fans in South Mississippi are invited to call in on the Sunday Night phone lines to talk about their favorite team. WLOX sports anchor Bill Snyder will join David Elliott on the set and long time reporter for the Times Picayune newspaper Peter Finney will be live on the phone to answer your questions.

It's a New Orleans Saints' edition of Sunday Night on December 3rd at 10:30. The Sunday Night phone numbers are 896-0713 and toll free, 1-800-349-0713.