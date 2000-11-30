Road - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Road

Gerald Blessey traveled from the Gulf Coast to address a legislative committee about the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Blessey doesn't agree with MDOT's proposal to build a super highway connector from I-10 to highway 90.

"Instead of a large six-lane super highway, go back to what you said in '97, using existing right of ways as much as possible," Blessey said. "Use four-lane arterial connections, use existing intersections as much as possible, not redesigning them."

Blessey, a member of the group Concerned Citizens of Biloxi, says there's a philosophical difference between what his group and MDOT wants. And he believes his proposal would also be cheaper.

"They build super highways instead of looking in urban areas at connecting with arterial major thoroughfares on a more modest level and especially the philosophy of using all new right of ways instead of existing intersections," Blessey said.

Southern Transportation Commissioner Wayne Brown disagrees with Blessey's proposal. He says MDOT'S construction ideas are based on scientific data.

"We know you build some of these roads on ground level, at the traffic doubling over 11 years on the coast, and as soon as we get them built they're going to be immediately in trouble," Brown said.

Brown also says roads like I-10, which MDOT wants to build, are better than roads like highway 49.

"Look at the character of the neighborhoods and see how the neighborhoods changed," Brown said.  "To me, the limited access, controlled access is certainly the better way to build the highway."

But Gerald Blessey says the state should remember a bigger is not always better.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly