More Cases of E.Coli Found

State health officials have found eleven new cases of E.coli on the Mississippi coast.

E. coli is a bacteria that produces a toxin which causes severe illness and, sometimes, death. Health officials say the new cases are in Jackson County and the Biloxi area.

An investigation and increased testing began earlier this month when E.coli was determined to have caused the death of a 16-month-old Jackson County toddler. The source of the contamination has not been found.

