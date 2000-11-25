Ole Miss Uses Extra Effort To Beat VCU 88-84

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Emmanuel Wade scored 5 of his 15 points in overtime Saturday night to lead Mississippi to an 88-84 victory over Virginia Commonwealth. The Rebels (3-0) scored the first six points in overtime on a 3-pointer by Aaron Harper and a three-point play by Rahim Lockhart. VCU could get ne first half and trailed 40-34 at halftime. Virginia Commonwealth missed five of eight free throws in the final 2:51 of regulation, tying the game at 73 on a free throw by Lamar Taylor with 38.2 seconds remaining. Harper missed an off-balance jumper with two seconds remaining and the Rams' Constantine Nesterov missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Justin Reed led Mississippi with a 16 points and 13 rebounds. Lockhart had 15 points, David Sanders 13 and Harper 10. Willie Taylor's 22 points led the Rams. Bo Jones had 19, and L.F. Likcholitov, Lamont Taylor and Domonic Jones each had 10.