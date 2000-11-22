Christmas Tree Lots Open For Business - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas Tree Lots Open For Business

After your Thanksgiving meal Thursday, you can start searching for the perfect Christmas tree. Some lots are already open for business.

Wednesday, workers unloaded 650-live trees at a lot at the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport. There are 7 varieties available, including Colorado Blue Spruce, Douglas Fir and Scotch Pine. You can even find one small enough for your tabletop.

This is the first time the owner is selling trees at the lot on Courthouse Road, and he hopes to be sold-out a few days before Christmas. Randy Price says he thinks it can be a successful business and he expects to sell a lot of trees because many people are going back to the real trees versus the artificial ones. Prices for the fresh trees range from $15 to $100.

By: Trang Pham-Bui

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi's musical heritage.

