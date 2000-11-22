Christmas Tree Lots Open For Business

After your Thanksgiving meal Thursday, you can start searching for the perfect Christmas tree. Some lots are already open for business.

Wednesday, workers unloaded 650-live trees at a lot at the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport. There are 7 varieties available, including Colorado Blue Spruce, Douglas Fir and Scotch Pine. You can even find one small enough for your tabletop.

This is the first time the owner is selling trees at the lot on Courthouse Road, and he hopes to be sold-out a few days before Christmas. Randy Price says he thinks it can be a successful business and he expects to sell a lot of trees because many people are going back to the real trees versus the artificial ones. Prices for the fresh trees range from $15 to $100.

By: Trang Pham-Bui