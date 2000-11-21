Demarius Bilbo Leads Moss Point To The &quot5A&quot South State Championship Game - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Demarius Bilbo Leads Moss Point To The "5A" South State Championship Game

The Moss Point Tigers of Coach Jerry Alexander are gunning for another "5A" State Championship title, two wins away from reaching their ultimate goal. Senior quarterback Demarius Bilbo was the backbone behind the Tigers come-from-behind 21-14 victory over Wayne County in Friday's second round of the state playoffs. The 6-3 210 pound senior completed 16 of 30 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Bilbo also connected on 3 field goals covering 30..24 and 32 yards having a hand and his foot in all 21 Tiger points. Demarius has tossed 27 touchdowns on the season and 41 in his brilliant high school career. Moss Point is two wins away from another "5A" state title. Bilbo says "The team is feeling real good about being only one of four teams left in 5A. We've got a couple of weeks left in football and hope for the best.

Defensively Moss Point bends and breaks every now and then, but hang tough when the game is on the line. Moss Point Head Coach Jerry Alexander says, "We'll have a break down every so often. I think after Wayne County's long run the other night for a touchdown we played pretty good defense after that."

Moss Point faces a stiff challenge in Brandon and will have the home field advantage at Dantzler Stadium in the "5A" South State Championship game.

By A.J. Giardina

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

