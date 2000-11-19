Delta State Gets Huge Playoff Win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Delta State Gets Huge Playoff Win

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) _ Rico McDonald ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new school record, as Delta State beat Valdosta State 49-12 victory Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. McDonald scored on runs of 3, 7, 40 and 50 yards for the Statesmen (11-1). McDonald's 16 touchdowns this season set a new Delta State single-season record. Delta State's rushing attack ran up 342 yards. Valdosta State managed only 279 total yards. Valdosta State's Dusty Bonner threw for 219 yards on 34-of-53 but was intercepted twice. Bonner hit C.J. Lofton on a 24-yard scoring pass in the second quarter. Valdosta State (10-2) managed only one more score on Mike Christopher's 2-yard run in the third quarter. Delta State quarterback Josh Bright scored on an 11-yard run and passed 52 yards to Jason Franklin for another score. Bright finished with 169 yards hitting on 8-of-14 passes. Trevan Dixon scored on a 71-yard run in the second half. Delta State will play at Catawba next Saturday in quarterfinal action of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Catawba (11-1) advanced by beating West Georgia 28-24.

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
