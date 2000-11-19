Delta State Gets Huge Playoff Win

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) _ Rico McDonald ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new school record, as Delta State beat Valdosta State 49-12 victory Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. McDonald scored on runs of 3, 7, 40 and 50 yards for the Statesmen (11-1). McDonald's 16 touchdowns this season set a new Delta State single-season record. Delta State's rushing attack ran up 342 yards. Valdosta State managed only 279 total yards. Valdosta State's Dusty Bonner threw for 219 yards on 34-of-53 but was intercepted twice. Bonner hit C.J. Lofton on a 24-yard scoring pass in the second quarter. Valdosta State (10-2) managed only one more score on Mike Christopher's 2-yard run in the third quarter. Delta State quarterback Josh Bright scored on an 11-yard run and passed 52 yards to Jason Franklin for another score. Bright finished with 169 yards hitting on 8-of-14 passes. Trevan Dixon scored on a 71-yard run in the second half. Delta State will play at Catawba next Saturday in quarterfinal action of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Catawba (11-1) advanced by beating West Georgia 28-24.