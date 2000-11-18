Mississippi High School Football Playoffs Scores From The 2nd Round - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs Scores From The 2nd Round

                       Mississippi High School Football Playoffs

CLASS 5A STATE

MOSS POINT  21       WAYNE COUNTY  14

BRANDON      49        GULFPORT              21

STARKVILLE  20        COLUMBUS               0

CLINTON        22        SOUTH PANOLA      0

CLASS 4A STATE

LAUREL          41       GAUTIER                 28

McCOMB        14       COLUMBIA               6

CLEVELAND  60      FLORENCE               6

CLARKSDALE 36     LOUISVILLE           28

CLASS 3A STATE

MAGEE   32    WILKINSON COUNTY 18

NEWTON CO. 10  TYLERTOWN          3

AMORY           12    CORINTH                 7

RIPLEY            28    SHANNON             21

CLASS 2A STATE

ACKERMAN   12     ST. JOHN                   0

TAYLORVILLE 35    PERRY CENTRAL    0

BOONEVILLE    38   RULEVILLE              14

EUPORA             9    MOOREVILLE            0

CLASS 1A STATE

VARDAMAN  20   WEIR       13

MIZE     32   LAKE        6

DURANT 27    NOXAPATER  7

 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly