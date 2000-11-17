Defribillator Devices Save Lives At Casinos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Defribillator Devices Save Lives At Casinos

Three visitors recently got extremely lucky at coast casinos. They were all revived after suffering heart attacks.

Their lives were saved by a piece of medical equipment called an Automated External Defibrillator. The device is designed to shock a dying heart back to life.

"We will induct these people into a very special club. Membership in this club is limited to people who have died but are alive today," said American Medical Response's Steve Delahousey as he opened the special ceremony.

Jack Mott belongs to that club.

The 70 year old listened emotionally as an AMR employee described how Mott was in serious shape after suffering a heart attack at Grand Casino.

"While bystander CPR continued, Mr. Mott was placed on the defibrillator and found to be in the most fatal cardiac rhythm."

His wife remembers vividly.

"Scared me to death. That's the reason I don't really know what happened. A lady we were meeting, she started running toward us. And I looked back and there was Jack, laying out. She immediately started CPR," said Marion Mott.

Casino security guards then used the defibrillator and brought Mr. Mott back to life.

Beau Rivage employees helped save Randy Barber's life. When Barber suffered a heart attack a security guard grabbed the nearest of 10 defibrillators positioned throughout the hotel.

"We had to shock Mr. Barber twice and we were able to revive him and sustain him until paramedics arrived," said Beau Rivage security guard, David Medina.

Richard Heath enjoys visiting with the men who helped save his life. He suffered his heart attack while playing poker at Grand Casino.

"It was on Sunday afternoon. And I didn't know it until Tuesday. So, it was real fortunate to be there at that place at that time when I had a heart attack."

One of the men who helped save Heath put things in perspective.

"The recognition is good but it's always the feeling is good to help somebody. That's the best feeling about it," said Grand Casino security guard, David Sellers.

It's a feeling shared by those whose lives were saved and those who helped revive them. 

