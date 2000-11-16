On The Web: History Channel Archives Sold Online

It's a chance to own a piece of history -- literally. The History Channel and E-Bay are joining forces to auction off some of the artifacts featured in the ``History's Lost and Found'' series on the cable TV channel.

The items up for bid on E-bay over the next several weeks include records from the famed San Quentin prison; a letter from President John F. Kennedy to his brother-in-law, actor Peter Lawford; a compass that belonged to President Teddy Roosevelt -- and a letter signed by Elvis Presley.

Visit the History Channel's web site at http://www.historychannel.com, or if you want to bid on some of the items, log on to the eBay web site at http://www.ebay.com.