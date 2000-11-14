Tax Credits Awarded To Three Major Industries

Last week the Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted to give around 160 million dollars worth of tax credits to three major industries. Although the decision passed by 4 to 1 margin the issue has still stirred up debate among business leaders.

The Mississippi Press came out strong against the Board of Supervisor's decision to approve tax exemptions. But the Chamber of Commerce fully supports the board's decision and is questioning the paper's reasons for criticizing the Board's decision.

The Press believes the timing of the decision was bad and the benefits are not worth the cost. The 160 million dollars worth of tax exemptions will be given to three of South Mississippi largest employers: Freide Goldman, Chevron, and BP Amoco.