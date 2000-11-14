DMR Campaign Promotes Coast Seafood Industry

The Department of Marine Resources is launching its first marketing campaign to promote seafood-related businesses in Mississippi. That involves processors, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers of shrimp, oyster, crab and fin fish. The campaign is called "Get Hooked on Mississippi Seafood".

DMR representatives will market the industry at the International Boston Seafood Show, which runs from March 27-29, 2001. DMR Spokesperson Lauren Thompson says there's a lot of competition in the seafood industry right now, and there are many seafood businesses on the Coast and in other parts of the state. Thompson says the agency wants to do its part to help those businesses market themselves, not only on a local or a regional level, but internationally through the seafood marketing program.

The DMR is in the process of putting together a directory of seafood-related businesses in Mississippi. The agency will hand out copies of the directory, recipe books titled "Seafood: South Mississippi Style" and potholders featuring the campaign logo at the Boston trade show.

By: Trang Pham-Bui