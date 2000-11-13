High Speed Internet Links Via Satellite - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High Speed Internet Links Via Satellite

(Germantown, Maryland-AP) -- Look! Up in the sky. It's not a plane. It is a bird -- but not the type with wings. It's the latest way companies are trying to get the Internet into your hands. A group of companies is plugging an effort to begin using satellites to beam pages from the World Wide Web from outer space to your home.

 The major players in high-speed Internet links have been cable and phone-based systems. But a satellite can beam down Web pages dozens of times faster than standard dial-up connections. Firms which want to deliver online service via satellite say such links may be useful in rural areas -- that are less likely to have access to either cable or other high-speed Internet connections.

