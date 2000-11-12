Mister Rogers Calls It Quits

(Pittsburgh-AP) -- It's a sad day in the neighborhood.

Fred Rogers, the 71-year-old host and creator of ``Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,'' will stop making new shows after next year but will still appear on reruns of the show for years to come.

Rogers' production company says after wrapping his last few episodes in 2001, he'll focus on his Web sites, publications and special programs with museums.

Rogers has produced about 10 new episodes in each of the last few years, and almost 1,000 programs have been recorded in all. Most shows now broadcast on Public Broadcasting Service stations are repeats.

Rogers began his TV career in 1951 as an assistant producer for NBC. He began hosting ``Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'' in 1967, and PBS began nationally distributing it the next year.

You can check out Mister Rogers' Neighborhood's official web site at http://www.pbs.org/rogers/.