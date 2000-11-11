JSU Survives Wild Shootout

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Robert Kent threw for 383 yards and scored five touchdowns, including the winning score with 2:07 remaining to lift Jackson State to a 38-37 win Saturday over New Haven. New Haven (5-5), a Division II school from Connecticut, led 37-24 with 9:05 remaining after a 1-yard touchdown run by Dawud Hanif. New Haven racked up 523 yards of offense, but could not stop Kent late in the fourth quarter. Jackson State (6-4) cut the lead in the third quarter. Kent, who was 33-of-55 passing, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Damion Duckworth and a 24-yard TD pass to Lawrence Story to make it 30-24 going into the final quarter. After Hanif's TD, Kent threw a 7-yard touchdown to Story with 5:56 remaining and then got the winning score on an 11-yard pass to Daniel Guy. Kent also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. New Haven quarterback Jason Barnett was 22-of-48 passing. He finished with 355 passing yards and four touchdowns. Story had 10 receptions for game-high 146 yards.