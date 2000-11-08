Gulfport Admirals Sail Into the 5A State Football Playoffs Friday Night Hosting Meridian - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Admirals Sail Into the 5A State Football Playoffs Friday Night Hosting Meridian

The Gulfport Admirals ran off a 7 and 3 record taking second place in the Region 4 "5A" standings right behind the 10 and 1Moss Point Tigers. The Admirals of Coach Ronnie Cuevas open the state playoffs at Milner Stadium hosting the 9 and 2 Meridian Wildcats.

Running back Josh Johnson helped Gulfport shoot down the Biloxi Indians 39 to 21 Friday night. He totaled 237 all-purpose yards including this 94 yard kickoff return for the first of three touchdowns on the night. He's one of the most exciting players in the state. Josh says, "Coach Cuevas always tells me to make something happen. Special teams is very important in the game of football and I try my best to do what I can do."

Josh has done a lot... despite the fact that he's not a big bruising running back. He's the complete opposite. The 5 foot 6 senior weighs about 160 pounds... but makes up for his lack of size with cat quick shifty moves and excellent speed finding the end zone 19 times, four of those T-D's on special teams.

Admirals Coach Ronnie Cuevas says, "Defenders can never get a good shot on him. He's always moving, dancing and gliding on the turf. It's hard to get a good hit on him. We also have Charles Hall who does a great job. He's also very fast and once Charles gets in the open he can go the distance."

Josh has gone on a rampage... ripping-off 17-hundred all-purpose yards... a threat to go the distance every time he touches the pigskin.

By A.J Giardina

