Millions Log On To Track Elections

(New York-AP) -- It may not have been as long a night as expected for those who track election returns -- but it was a rough day for those who had to keep

Web sites carrying election results up and running. Several sites experienced delays as millions of Americans logged on to the Internet to keep tabs on the presidential race. During the day, several sites took much longer than usual to load -- and visitors to some sites found it impossible to log on. Many sites saw increased traffic.

For example, www.MSNBC.com said by days end it was expecting that it would have between four and five million visitors during the day. A typical day sees about one and a-half million visitors.