#2 Ranked Moss Point Ready To Pop The Opposition In The 5A State Football Playoffs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

#2 Ranked Moss Point Ready To Pop The Opposition In The 5A State Football Playoffs

The Moss Point Tigers ended regular season play blasting Pascagoula 43 to 7 Friday night at Dantzler Stadium. Coach Jerry Alexander's Tigers head into the "5A" state playoffs with an impressive 9 and 1 record.

Senior quarterback Demarious Bilbo pulls the trigger... tossing 24 touchdown passes on the season and totaled over 2-thousand yards through the air. Bilbo says, "The regular season is over now. It's a new season and anybody can take it. The regular season record doesn't matter, its what you do in the playoffs that counts."

Tremaine Moore headlines a host of outstanding receivers for the Tigers. He snagged 12 touchdowns passes, breaking Shaun Mims Moss Point record of 10 T-D receptions in 1985. You can bet Jackson Provine's defense will keep an extra eye on Tremaine Moore.

Coach Alexander says his Moss Point defense will face a stiff challenge. Coach Alexander says, "Provine's offense is probably more like a power game. They hand it to the tailback and let the fullback lead and try to get up field and get yardage on you."

Moss Point has what it takes to win another 5A state title.. but will take it one game at a time. The Tigers claimed back-to-back 5A State Championships in 1996 and 1997.

By A.J. Giardina

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly