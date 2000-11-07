2 Ranked Moss Point Ready To Pop The Opposition In The 5A State Football Playoffs

The Moss Point Tigers ended regular season play blasting Pascagoula 43 to 7 Friday night at Dantzler Stadium. Coach Jerry Alexander's Tigers head into the "5A" state playoffs with an impressive 9 and 1 record.

Senior quarterback Demarious Bilbo pulls the trigger... tossing 24 touchdown passes on the season and totaled over 2-thousand yards through the air. Bilbo says, "The regular season is over now. It's a new season and anybody can take it. The regular season record doesn't matter, its what you do in the playoffs that counts."

Tremaine Moore headlines a host of outstanding receivers for the Tigers. He snagged 12 touchdowns passes, breaking Shaun Mims Moss Point record of 10 T-D receptions in 1985. You can bet Jackson Provine's defense will keep an extra eye on Tremaine Moore.

Coach Alexander says his Moss Point defense will face a stiff challenge. Coach Alexander says, "Provine's offense is probably more like a power game. They hand it to the tailback and let the fullback lead and try to get up field and get yardage on you."

Moss Point has what it takes to win another 5A state title.. but will take it one game at a time. The Tigers claimed back-to-back 5A State Championships in 1996 and 1997.

By A.J. Giardina