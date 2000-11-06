Ocean Springs Students Encourage Voters

Hundreds of Ocean Springs elementary students are doing their part to encourage a strong voter turnout Tuesday.

Fifth Graders from Taconi Elementary marched from their school to City Hall this morning. They dressed in patriotic colors and carried signs urging everyone to go to the polls on Tuesday.

Students have been learning about the political process and the importance of casting a ballot.

Following the march, the kids staged a mock political rally. They sang patriotic tunes and encouraged a heavy voter turnout.

One student said voting gives people the right to speak out.

"Because if they want to complain about who's going to win, and you say who did you vote for, and they say I didn't vote, they can't complain 'cause they didn't vote."

Along with encouraging their parents to vote tomorrow, the students also plan on casting ballots in the "Kids Voting" program.