Boys and Girls Club Goes Shopping

Robin Roberts has become a major part of ABC and ESPN, but she has never forgotten her roots. Today we saw another example of that.

A $5,000 gift from Sears to Robin Roberts turned into a five thousand dollar shopping spree for the Boys and Girls Club.

Sears employees unloaded a TV, a refrigerator and other appliances at the Pass Christian Boys and Girls Club. Robin's parents said she wanted a charity in her hometown to benefit from her good fortune.