Beatles Website Launched

(Cyberspace-AP) -- Even if you don't like The Beatles, you can still go to their website to shoot flowers at Blue Meanies. That's one of the games included in The Beatles.dot.com, the first official Beatles web site. It's a Space Invaders-type game. Another version of it lets you hit monsters in the Sea of Holes with a French horn.

It's in the ``Yellow Submarine'' section. In the ``Day Tripper'' part, you can turn The Beatles into a trippy kaleidoscope. In ``Help,'' you can become a Beatle and go searching for instruments in a tunnel. The website launch coincides with the release of their ``One'' album, a compilation of their number-one songs in the US and the UK.

www.thebeatles.com