Wal-Mart Site Reopens

Its online site had been shut down for a while, but Wal-Mart is ready to gear it up again just in time for the holiday season.

The revamped site promises to be easier to navigate and will have an updated search engine. Wal-Mart is one of several companies to revamp their sites in advance of the holidays in the hopes they can siphon off some of the sales that had been going to companies that only sell goods on-line.

Visit the Wal-Mart website at http://www.walmart.com.