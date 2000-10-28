Choctaws Fall In Final Minutes

Clinton-AP) -- Chad Turner kicked a 20-yard field goal with no time remaining as Austin rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Mississippi College 33-to-30 today. Mississippi College (2-6, 2-5 American Southwest Conference) led 30-to-9 after Clint Harrison scored on a 25-yard pass from Payton Perrett with 27 seconds left in the first half. But Austin could not be stopped in the second half. Josh DuBose scored on a four-yard T-D run with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter to make it 30-to-16. A nine-yard touchdown run by quarterback Travis Stein cut the lead to 30-23. Roby Nunn tied the game on his 11-yard T-D reception from Stein with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mississippi College trailed in the first quarter 9-to-0, but took the lead on Perrett's 11-yard pass to Kris Pickle. Mississippi College scored its 30 points in the second quarter.