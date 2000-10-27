Search For Kidnapped Child Goes Nationwide - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Search For Kidnapped Child Goes Nationwide

Ocean Springs police are still getting calls about possible leads in a kidnapping case, but have made no arrests so far.

Police say they have now extended the search nationwide.

Twenty-two-month-old Emily Propps has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Police say 21-year-old Ulanda Kay McCulley and 32-year-old Brian McCulley have the girl. The two had just come here from Missouri.

According to police reports, Emily's parents and the McCulley's were friends. The McCulleys, who have a 3-year-old child of their own, said they were taking Emily to dinner and would be back, but they never returned.

 

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi's musical heritage.

