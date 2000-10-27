Search For Kidnapped Child Goes Nationwide

Ocean Springs police are still getting calls about possible leads in a kidnapping case, but have made no arrests so far.

Police say they have now extended the search nationwide.

Twenty-two-month-old Emily Propps has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Police say 21-year-old Ulanda Kay McCulley and 32-year-old Brian McCulley have the girl. The two had just come here from Missouri.

According to police reports, Emily's parents and the McCulley's were friends. The McCulleys, who have a 3-year-old child of their own, said they were taking Emily to dinner and would be back, but they never returned.