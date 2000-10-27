Clinton Threatens To Veto Internet Security Rules - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Clinton Threatens To Veto Internet Security Rules

(Washington-AP) -- President Clinton is threatening to hit the ``delete'' key on a measure that is supposed to ban the sale of Social Security numbers over the Internet.

In a letter to Republican lawmakers, Clinton said the bill is full of loopholes that effectively undercut the goal of the bill. Critics of the bill note that the measure exempts financial institutions as well as ``professional and commercial'' users of Social Security numbers from most of the bans.

In addition, it allows local and state governments to sell public records that have Social Security numbers on them. One of the bill's sponsors says it's important to have some measure passed to stop the proliferation of Social Security numbers on the Internet.

