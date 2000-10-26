Moss Point's Demarious Bilbo Has A Top Four List Involving His Future In College

The Moss Point Tigers can claim the Region 4 "5A" football title by beating the Hattiesburg Tigers on the road Friday night. Coach Jerry Alexander's Moss Point Tigers have run off a 7 and 1 record, 4 and 0 in region play. Hattiesburg enters the annual showdown at D.I. Patrick Stadium with a 3 and 1 Region 4 "5A" record.

Moss Point relies on the talents of quarterback Demarious Bilbo who has tossed 20 touchdowns on the season. Besides the Hattiesburg defense, college scouts will be watching Bilbo's effort. He's being hotly pursued by numerous universities and has a top four list. Bilbo says, "Georgia Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss lead my list. You can't miss with schools like that, top SEC and ACC schools. I can't lose with either team."

Jerry Alexander has watched a long list of his Moss Point Tigers earn scholarships at major universities. He says. "We want our players to make the right choice and that choice is always totally up to them and their families. They go based on what's needed and where they will feel comfortable."

Bilbo admits that some colleges pursuing his services want to play him on defense or make him a running back, he feels more comfortable behind center. Bilbo said, "Most want we as a quarterback, but some are interested in me playing defense or running back. I'm really interested in schools with good academic programs because my grades come before football and the school that will give me a shot to play quarterback."

Besides football Bilbo is an exceptional baseball player, a good pitcher and super super outfielder who can tag the baseball as a hitter. Numerous times during the 1999 baseball season, Demarious playing center field tagged out runners trying to score after a hit. His throwing arm is solid. Bilbo says football is number one, "Probably later on in my college career after I get situated in football I might decide to play a little baseball."

Right now his main focus, guide the Moss Point Tigers to the "5A" State Championship title.