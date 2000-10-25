NBA To Launch Interactive Talk Show

You can now go one-on-one with pro basketball fans via the Internet, thanks to the NBA. It has become the first professional sports league to launch an interactive talk show.

The show is titled ``The N-B-A Beat," and it gets under way Oct. 31. The series will be broadcast on the league's official Web site. Guests will include players, coaches, GM's, former players, league officials, as well as members of the media who cover sports.

You can find the talk show at http://www.NBA.com.