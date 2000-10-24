Deuce And His Ole Miss Teammates Must Wheel And Deal On The Playing Field
The 4 and 2 Ole Miss Rebels .. 2 and 2 in the SEC West Division race .. are back on the playing field Saturday in Oxford facing a non-conference opponent. Coach David Cutcliffe says his Rebels enjoyed an open date and showed improvement following a dismal showing against Alabama on October 14th. Ole Miss meets the Runnin' Rebels from U-N-L-V, coached by Coach John Robinson.. the former Southern Cal and L-A. Rams head coach.
Ole Miss running back Deuce McAllister hobbled by injuries throughout the past few weeks hopes to get back on track against the Runnin' Rebels defense. Deuce says his shoulder is fine, but is still bothered somewhat by an ankle sprain. He knows Ole Miss can't sit back and expect things to happen. The Rebels must step-up their offensive attack saying, "We can't be stagnate on offense. We can't let ourselves get frustrated. What we have to do is come out there and play well. We have to limit our mistakes and turnovers, so we can get a big win for us. This is the stretch run."
The Deuce has 446 yards rushing on the season with an average of 5.5 yards a carry. He's added 12 catches for 140 yards. Injuries have kept McAllister from becoming a prime Heisman Trophy candidate.. but the Rebels still have 5 games remaining.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
