Deuce And His Ole Miss Teammates Must Wheel And Deal On The Playing Field

Deuce And His Ole Miss Teammates Must Wheel And Deal On The Playing Field

The 4 and 2 Ole Miss Rebels .. 2 and 2 in the SEC West Division race .. are back on the playing field Saturday in Oxford facing a non-conference opponent. Coach David Cutcliffe says his Rebels enjoyed an open date and showed improvement following a dismal showing against Alabama on October 14th. Ole Miss meets the Runnin' Rebels from U-N-L-V, coached by Coach John Robinson.. the former Southern Cal and L-A. Rams head coach.

Ole Miss running back Deuce McAllister hobbled by injuries throughout the past few weeks hopes to get back on track against the Runnin' Rebels defense. Deuce says his shoulder is fine, but is still bothered somewhat by an ankle sprain. He knows Ole Miss can't sit back and expect things to happen. The Rebels must step-up their offensive attack saying, "We can't be stagnate on offense. We can't let ourselves get frustrated. What we have to do is come out there and play well. We have to limit our mistakes and turnovers, so we can get a big win for us. This is the stretch run."

The Deuce has 446 yards rushing on the season with an average of 5.5 yards a carry. He's added 12 catches for 140 yards. Injuries have kept McAllister from becoming a prime Heisman Trophy candidate.. but the Rebels still have 5 games remaining.

By A.J. Giardina

