Mississippi Sea Wolves Will Unveil New Video Scoreboard In December

When the Mississippi Sea Wolves move into the December schedule of the ECHL... hockey fans attending those games will see something new and innovative. Right now when the Sea Wolves bag a goal.... fans don't really look up with amazement at the scoreboard.

The one sitting above the ice is outdated.. old... past it's prime. In December a brand new state of the art video scoreboard will take it's place... after the Sea Wolves accepted a bid from Translux.. a company located in Utah. Besides the four sided video scoreboard above the ice.. two new scoreboards will be located at each end of the coliseum.

Sea Wolves General Manager John Gagnon said, "We have been working on this project for the last eight and a-half months. Lenny Sawyer, Sherman Muths and I and the Mississippi Sea Wolves staff are proud to announce today we will have a new scoreboard. This is not a regular scoreboard. In cooperation with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Commission and Bill Holmes, we'll have the best available made scoreboard today."

Translux won the bid. Mississippi Coast Coliseum Director Bill Holmes said, "Translux really wanted the business. The company has been in the scoreboard business for over 70 years, but this is their first special L-E-D video board."

In one other Sea Wolves note . Coach Al Pedersen says his team has suffered a number of nagging injuries. J.F. Aube has a hurt thumb, Joel Dezainde a knee injury and Bob Woods suffered a broken foot. However, Coach Pedersen says Woods is tough saying, "He's a hockey player. He'll be back. He's questionable for this weekends games, but I expect him back soon."

The Sea Wolves battle the Louisiana Ice Gators Friday night in the Cajun dome, before returning home Saturday hosting Florida with another road game at Mobile on Sunday.