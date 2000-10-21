Statesmen Go 8-0 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Statesmen Go 8-0

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) _ Delta State's Josh Bright ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third as the Statesmen gained a 48-24 Gulf South Conference win Saturday over Henderson State. After Delta State (8-0, 6-0 GSC) and Henderson (1-7, 0-6) traded field goals in the first quarter, Bright connected with Jason Franklin for the game's first touchdown on a play that went 78 yards. Less than 2 minutes later, he ran 70 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-3 with 4:19 left in the opening period. Delta State led 24-17 at the half. Bright added a scoring run of 4 yards in the third period, finishing with 133 yards on 17 rushes. In the air, he went 7-of-14 for 147 yards. Deforest Hart added two rushing touchdowns for Delta State, on runs of 5 and 8 yards. The Chris Reil-Chad Luttrell connection led Henderson's offense, with Reil throwing TD passes to Luttrell of 23 and 20 yards.

