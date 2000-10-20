Cody Bowtell Rejoins The Mississippi Sea Wolves

A familiar face is back with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Center Cody Bowtell inked a contract with the ECHL club on Thursday. He was released by Lowell of the American Hockey League after registering no points in five games this season.

Bowtell, a fourth year pro, split last season between the Sea Wolves and Lowell. He recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 36 game with the Lock Monsters and nine goals and seven assists in 22 games with the Sea Wolves.

Bowtell was a member of the Sea Wolves 1998-99 Kelly Cup Championship team. He had 42 points in 49 games with the Sea Wolves that year, but missed 20 games with a broken wrist.. Bowtell has 104 career points in 167 professional games.

To make room for Bowtell on the roster, the Sea Wolves waived center Jan Melichercik. He had a goal and an assist in two games with the Sea Wolves.

By A.J. Giardina