Mississippi State On The Road At LSU Saturday

Mississippi State has won 16 of its last 19 games, the best won-loss record since the Bulldogs posted 17 wins in 19 games from 1941 through 1944. Under Coach Jackie Sherrill Mississippi State has recorded a 19-9 win-loss ratio against SEC competition during the past three seasons. That's the best mark against league foes by anyone in the SEC's Western Division. In the last 39 games, dating back to the final contest of the 1996 campaign, Mississippi State has posted a 29 and 10 regular season record.

Saturday night at 8:00, the 4 and 1 Bulldogs tackle the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge with a vocal crowd of 90,000 expected for the SEC clash. Quarterback Wayne Madkin needs only 58-yards passing against the Tigers to move past Tony Shell becoming the Bulldogs 4th all-time passing leader. He presently has 4-thousand 235 yards through the air. Madkin has led Mississippi State to 19 wins and only 7 losses as the Bulldogs starting quarterback.

On the other side of the football, Mississippi State's man-eating defense will try and take a bite out of Josh Booty who is coming off his best game at LSU. Last week he led the 4 and 3 Tigers to a 34-0 win over Kentucky.. tossing three touchdown passes.

Bulldogs head coach Jackie Sherrill says, "Booty has been a good player all along. He's had a problem in the past of throwing interceptions, but there's no question about the strength of his arm or the ability that he has. A plus for LSU is that they have two quarterbacks who have played. Two quarterbacks that have played an won games.

Booty is expected to receiving the starting nod when the Tiger battle the Bulldogs. Rohan Davey has practiced and might see some playing time, but its unlikely. He sprained his ankle in leading LSU past Tennessee a few weeks ago and sat out the Tigers win over Kentucky last weekend.

Last season with 1:39 left in the game... Rod Gibson cracked the Tigers goal line on a one yard plunge propelling the Bulldogs over LSU 17 to 16. However, the replay showed Gibson was down before crossing the goal line. LSU would move the football into Mississippi State territory until Pig Prather picked-off Booty at the Bulldogs 31 with 34 seconds left in the game. It should be another thriller Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs have been rated 5 and a-half point favorites.