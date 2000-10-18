President Clinton Warns Attackers of USS Cole - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

President Clinton Warns Attackers of USS Cole

(Norfolk, Virginia-AP) -- President Clinton has a warning for the attackers who blew a hole in a US destroyer in Yemen last week, killing 17 sailors.

Clinton says, ``You will not find a safe harbor, for we will find you and justice will prevail.''

Clinton spoke at a memorial service for the dead sailors today in Norfolk, Va., the home port of the USS Cole. Some family members of the victims cried as Clinton spoke. Also attending were sailors who were injured in the attack. Some were brought to the ceremony by ambulance, and listened to the president while lying on mobile hospital beds.

Before the ceremony, Clinton met with the wounded, and with the family members of the dead. He said at the ceremony that they were of various backgrounds, but united in courage. He said one of 17 slain sailors had even worked in the White House.

