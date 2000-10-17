New Proposal Puts Golf Course In Jeopardy

The worst fears of some Edgewater Bay neighbors may come true. A new proposal would close the golf course, so new houses can be built along Biloxi's Back Bay.

A Hattiesburg developer has filed a proposal with Biloxi to build 180 houses and condominiums on the golf course property. The city's planning commisison may take up the request at its November second meeting.

Edgewater Bay's owner says the course has not been sold. But Barbara Stewart confirms talks are underway with the York Community Development group.