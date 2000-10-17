Sea Wolves And Bandits To Vie For Magnolia Cup Challenge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sea Wolves And Bandits To Vie For Magnolia Cup Challenge

When the Mississippi Sea Wolves and Jackson Bandits meet on the ice eight times this season, they'll have more then pride hanging on the outcome. Both ECHL teams will vie for the Magnolia Cup Challenge sponsored by Cellular South.

Last season the Sea Wolves compiled a 5-1 and 1 record against the Bandits and coach Al Pedersen expects a tougher challenge this year because Jackson now has more incentive to knock off his Sea Wolves. Pedersen said, "We now have another team who will hate the Sea Wolves and the Cup gives them more incentive to beat us. I think it will be great. Jackson watches us closely and we are looking forward to the challenge." The Sea Wolves open the Magnolia Cup Challenge in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday, December 1st.

In other Sea Wolves news, right wing Chris Lipsett inked a deal with Coach Pedersen. He spent last season with the Kentucky Thoroughblades of the American Hockey League, where he picked up 25 goals and 23 assists in 70 games. Lipsett scored 24 goals and 45 points with the Pee Dee Pride during the 1998-99 season. He also picked up 13 goals in 13 playoff games for the Pride that year, whose playoff run was ended by the Sea Wolves who captured the Kelly Cup Title. In 276 professional games, Lipsett has 108 goals and 218 points.

Chuck Thuss has been named ECHL Goalie of the Week for the first week of the 2000-2001 season. Thuss had a record of 2-0-0 with a goals against average of 1.50 and a .961 saves percentage. He posted an opening night 2-0 victory over Mobile, stopping 40 shots on goal. It was his 40th victory in a Sea Wolves uniform. Thuss quickly followed that performance with a 6-3 win over the Birmingham Bulls. He stopped 34 of 37 shots.

Thuss and his Sea Wolves teammates return on the home ice in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosting the Arkansas RiverBlades 7:35 Friday night.

By A.J. Giardina

