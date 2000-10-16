Mississippi Sea Wolves Fans Show Suport For Mikhail Kravets - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Sea Wolves Fans Show Suport For Mikhail Kravets

There was a rally of support for Mikhail Kravets.. the 36-year old Mississippi Sea Wolves player who has been unable to attain a visa to return to the United States.

Kravets is now living in St. Petersburg, Russia. Some Foreigners abuse the temporary visa program and never leave the United States. Kravets has used a temporary visa for 9 years and once he left for Russia this summer, he hasn't been able to return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast since he can't receive a temporary visa.

At 5:30 Monday evening a small group of Sea Wolves fans gathered for a rally at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to show their support for Kravets, in hopes that the U-S Consulant in St. Petersburg will grant the veteran hockey player a temporary visa so he can return and play for the Sea Wolves.

Sea Wolves fan, Denise Bruce said, "With hope we will allow our representatives that we do support Kravets coming back. Our understanding from one of the U-S officers is that they have not received a lot of support from the fans. So, we want them to know yes we do support them getting behind this and finding out why the U.S. is saying no we can't let him come back in."

The rally won't have a major impact on the status of Kravets.. but the Sea Wolves fans wanted to show their support with Senator Trent Lott attending a military function at the Mississippi Coast Convention center last night. The Kravets issue is in the hands of the politicians. Senator Lott has been contacted in hopes that he could use his pull in helping Kravets return.

By A.J. Giardina

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly