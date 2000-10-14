Bama Mauls Ole Miss 45-7 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bama Mauls Ole Miss 45-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) _ Alabama finally resembled the nation's third-ranked team. With backup quarterback Andrew Zow leading the charge, Alabama played like the juggernaut it was billed to be in a 45-7 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. Zow completed 18-of-22 passes for 261 yards in easily the strongest offensive and defensive outings of the season for Alabama (3-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). Alabama scored the game's final 39 points. Zow has come off the bench two straight games to lead resurgent Alabama to victory after their worst start in 10 years. He came in after starter Tyler Watts tore ligaments in his left knee on the opening series. ``This is a very important win,'' coach Mike DuBose said. ``It's a good start, but we dug ourselves a big hole and now we're trying to get out of it. I thought Andrew played a whale of a football game.'' Zow set a school record by completing his final 12 passes, including his last eight of the second quarter. Alabama has beaten the Rebels (3-2, 2-2) 10 straight meetings and 19 of 20 in Tuscaloosa. It was the largest victory margin in the series in 17 years and the most points the Tide have scored in three-plus seasons under Mike DuBose, topping the 42 against Houston in his debut in 1997. Zow rushed for a TD and passed for another. ``It just hit us tonight,'' Zow said. ``Hopefully, it's not a one-night thing. Hopefully, we can keep it going. ``The guys up front just blocked, the guys caught the ball. We just had a good night all the way around.'' Antonio Carter caught eight passes for a career-high 157 yards, including a 60-yarder to set up a score early in the fourth. It was Alabama's longest pass play of the season. It was the first time Alabama had topped 28 points this season. The 464 total yards also marked a season-high despite the absence of leading receiver Freddie Milons, out with a sprained knee. The Tide entered the game ranked 112th in Division I-A in passing efficiency. It was a role reversal, with Ole Miss quarterback Romaro Miller entering the game as the league's most efficient passer and throwing three interceptions. Miller was 15-of-31 for 127 yards, throwing a 34-yard TD pass to Joe Gunn in the second quarter. Backup Eli Manning played most of the fourth quarter. Ole Miss's Deuce McAllister, who came in averaging 175 all-purpose yards, injured his left ankle in the first quarter and played sparingly after that. He gained 10 yards on four carries. Ahmaad Galloway had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and Brandon Miree added a 36-yarder in the fourth. Miree rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries and Galloway had 69 yards on 12 runs. The Tide's domination coincided with the start of Zow's streak. He led Alabama to a pair of TDs in the final six minutes of the first half. The Tide's special teams and defense got into the act in the third quarter. Victor Ellis blocked a Les Binkley field goal attempt and Kecalf Bailey scooped it up for a 63-yard TD. That laid to waste a 15-play Ole Miss drive that included two fourth-down conversions. Three plays later, Reggie Myles intercepted a deflected pass and raced 35 yards to the Rebels' 19. It set up Neal Thomas's 25-yard field goal. TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) _ Alabama finally resembled the nation's third-ranked team. With backup quarterback Andrew Zow leading the charge, Alabama played like the juggernaut it was billed to be in a 45-7 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. Zow completed 18-of-22 passes for 261 yards in easily the strongest offensive and defensive outings of the season for Alabama (3-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). Alabama scored the game's final 39 points. Zow has come off the bench two straight games to lead resurgent Alabama to victory after their worst start in 10 years. He came in after starter Tyler Watts tore ligaments in his left knee on the opening series. ``This is a very important win,'' coach Mike DuBose said. ``It's a good start, but we dug ourselves a big hole and now we're trying to get out of it. I thought Andrew played a whale of a football game.'' Zow set a school record by completing his final 12 passes, including his last eight of the second quarter.

Alabama has beaten the Rebels (3-2, 2-2) 10 straight meetings and 19 of 20 in Tuscaloosa. It was the largest victory margin in the series in 17 years and the most points the Tide have scored in three-plus seasons under Mike DuBose, topping the 42 against Houston in his debut in 1997. Zow rushed for a TD and passed for another. ``It just hit us tonight,'' Zow said. ``Hopefully, it's not a one-night thing. Hopefully, we can keep it going. ``The guys up front just blocked, the guys caught the ball. We just had a good night all the way around.'' Antonio Carter caught eight passes for a career-high 157 yards, including a 60-yarder to set up a score early in the fourth. It was Alabama's longest pass play of the season. It was the first time Alabama had topped 28 points this season. The 464 total yards also marked a season-high despite the absence of leading receiver Freddie Milons, out with a sprained knee. The Tide entered the game ranked 112th in Division I-A in passing efficiency. It was a role reversal, with Ole Miss quarterback Romaro Miller entering the game as the league's most efficient passer and throwing three interceptions. Miller was 15-of-31 for 127 yards, throwing a 34-yard TD pass to Joe Gunn in the second quarter. Backup Eli Manning played most of the fourth quarter. Ole Miss's Deuce McAllister, who came in averaging 175 all-purpose yards, injured his left ankle in the first quarter and played sparingly after that. He gained 10 yards on four carries. Ahmaad Galloway had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and Brandon Miree added a 36-yarder in the fourth. Miree rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries and Galloway had 69 yards on 12 runs. The Tide's domination coincided with the start of Zow's streak. He led Alabama to a pair of TDs in the final six minutes of the first half. The Tide's special teams and defense got into the act in the third quarter. Victor Ellis blocked a Les Binkley field goal attempt and Kecalf Bailey scooped it up for a 63-yard TD. That laid to waste a 15-play Ole Miss drive that included two fourth-down conversions. Three plays later, Reggie Myles intercepted a deflected pass and raced 35 yards to the Rebels' 19. It set up Neal Thomas's 25-yard field goal. He came in after starter Tyler Watts tore ligaments in his left knee on the opening series. ``This is a very important win,'' coach Mike DuBose said. ``It's a good start, but we dug ourselves a big hole and now we're trying to get out of it. I thought Andrew played a whale of a football game.'' Zow set a school record by completing his final 12 passes, including his last eight of the second quarter. Alabama has beaten the Rebels (3-2, 2-2) 10 straight meetings and 19 of 20 in Tuscaloosa. It was the largest victory margin in the series in 17 years and the most points the Tide have scored in three-plus seasons under Mike DuBose, topping the 42 against Houston in his debut in 1997. Zow rushed for a TD and passed for another. ``It just hit us tonight,'' Zow said. ``Hopefully, it's not a one-night thing. Hopefully, we can keep it going. ``The guys up front just blocked, the guys caught the ball. We just had a good night all the way around.'' Antonio Carter caught eight passes for a career-high 157 yards, including a 60-yarder to set up a score early in the fourth. It was Alabama's longest pass play of the season. It was the first time Alabama had topped 28 points this season. The 464 total yards also marked a season-high despite the absence of leading receiver Freddie Milons, out with a sprained knee. The Tide entered the game ranked 112th in Division I-A in passing efficiency. It was a role reversal, with Ole Miss quarterback Romaro Miller entering the game as the league's most efficient passer and throwing three interceptions. Miller was 15-of-31 for 127 yards, throwing a 34-yard TD pass to Joe Gunn in the second quarter. Backup Eli Manning played most of the fourth quarter. Ole Miss's Deuce McAllister, who came in averaging 175 all-purpose yards, injured his left ankle in the first quarter and played sparingly after that. He gained 10 yards on four carries. Ahmaad Galloway had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and Brandon Miree added a 36-yarder in the fourth. Miree rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries and Galloway had 69 yards on 12 runs. The Tide's domination coincided with the start of Zow's streak. He led Alabama to a pair of TDs in the final six minutes of the first half. The Tide's special teams and defense got into the act in the third quarter. Victor Ellis blocked a Les Binkley field goal attempt and Kecalf Bailey scooped it up for a 63-yard TD. That laid to waste a 15-play Ole Miss drive that included two fourth-down conversions. Three plays later, Reggie Myles intercepted a deflected pass and raced 35 yards to the Rebels' 19. It set up Neal Thomas's 25-yard field goal.

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

