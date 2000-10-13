University Officials Want to Survey Napster Use

(Athens, Georgia-AP) -- Officials at the University of Georgia say they have no plans to restrict students from using Napster. But they would like to know just how much students are using the digital music file-swapping program.

Campus officials are installing equipment to help determine how much network capacity is being used by students who download music. School officials say they'd like to ask the Board of Regents for more computer capacity, because Napster use puts such a drain on the network's capacity.

The music industry says that's the least of Napster's problems. It is suing the site, claiming it contributes to copyright infringement by allowing users to download music directly from each other's computers.