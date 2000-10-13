Florida Police Use Internet to Enlist Help Fighting Crime

(Miami-AP) -- Thanks to the Internet, people in Florida can find out whether the goods they want to buy are a hot buy -- or just hot. The Department of Law Enforcement in the Sunshine State has launched a records system that lets people see whether items being offered for sale are stolen.

The site lets you enter i.d. numbers for products ranging from household appliances to vehicles and license plates to see if they've been reported stolen. If an item is in the database, you're a mouse click away from tipping off police. If an arrest is made, a tipster can earn up to a one-thousand-dollar reward. The site can also let the public find out whether someone they know is reported missing -- or wanted by authorities.

The address for the Florida Crime Information Center Public Access System is http://pas.fdle.state.fl.us.