Congress To Steer Clear of Sweeping Rules on Online Privacy

(Washington-AP) -- Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they'll take a different tack in trying to get laws supporting online privacy passed. Those backing privacy laws say they'll take an issue-by-issue approach next legislative session -- rather than push for sweeping laws covering various aspects of online policy.

As this year's session winds down, lawmakers said that they favor ``baseline standards'' of online privacy, rather than a law covering many aspects of Internet privacy. At a hearing of a House technology subcommittee, lawmakers said the government should also set higher standards of privacy for its own Web sites.