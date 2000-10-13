Boston Bank Offers Web-Based Safe Deposit Boxes

(Boston-AP) -- If you have a paper document you want to keep safe, you would put it in a metal safe deposit at the bank. Now, with digitally signed documents legally binding, one bank has launched an online safe deposit box to safeguard electronic documents.

FleetBoston Financial Corporation says it's the first major bank in the country to offer the service. The virtual boxes are, at least for now, aimed at small business owners. They will offer 24-hour access to whatever digital information a customer wants to store inside them. People who keep tabs on such things say it won't be long before other institutions begin following suit.