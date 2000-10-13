Napster Downloads Pass 1.3 Billion Mark - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Napster Downloads Pass 1.3 Billion Mark

(Redwood City, California-AP) -- Napster has gone platinum, a million times over. The latest figures indicate that the online music-sharing service had 1.39 billion song downloads during the month of September.

A report released by Webnoize says that on average, 640-thousand people are using Napster at any given time. The fact that more than a billion songs, most of them copyrighted, are being shared through the service is a main reason the recording industry is suing Napster. The suit accuses Napster of allowing copyright infringement by means of the service.

Use of Napster has increased dramatically since a federal judge ordered the site shut down. A federal appeals court stayed the order, and a trial is pending.

