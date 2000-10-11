Glover NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ New Orleans Saints defensive tackle La 'Roi Glover's three sackes against the Chicago Bears earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor. Glover tied his career high for sacks and helped the New Orleans' defense limit the Chicago Bears to 245 total yards, including only 72 rushing, in the Saints' 31-10 victory. He leads the team in sacks with six for minus 35 yards, tying him for fifth in the league with two other players. ``La'Roi plays and practices the same way all the time,'' said Saints coach Jim Haslett. ``He's full speed. No matter who you line up against him, he thinks he can beat them. He does it in practice too. He's relentless. He loves playing the game.'' This is Glover's second Player of the Week award. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys in 1998 when he recorded two sacks for minus 18 yards and had four tackles.

STILL NO. 1: The Saints defense is still ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The Saints have given up only 236 yards on average per game. The Saints lead the league in defending against the run and are No. 6 against the pass. Prior to the last offensive drive by the Bears last week, which resulted in 82 yards against Saints nonstarters, the Saints defense had held the Bears to only 163 total net yards. At that point, Saints running back Ricky Williams had outgained the entire Bears offense with 185 all-purpose yards.

NEW RECEIVER: The New Orleans Saints added depth to their wide receiver corps this week by signing former San Diego Charger Charlie Jones. Jones, small for NFL receivers at just 5-8 and 175 pounds, was a fourth-round choice by San Diego in 1996. He spent three seasons as a backup receiver who also helped out as a return specialist. Jones best season in San Diego came in 1998 when he caught 46 passes for 699 yards (15.2 average) and three touchdowns. After suffering a dislocated hip just before the 1999 season, Jones caught only 10 passes for 90 yards last year. He was released by the Chargers three days after they acquired return specialist Nate Jacquet in a trade Aug. 24. To make room for Jones, the Saints released safety Todd Franz. Jones' addition gives the Saints six wide receivers. The others are starters Joe Horn and Jake Reed and reserves Keith Poole, Willie Jackson and Robert Wilson.

RICKY'S RUNNING: Running back Ricky Williams has not only tied the Saints consecutive rushing mark with three straight 100-yard games, he is the only running back in the NFL this year to have three games with 100 yards or more.