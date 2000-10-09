WLOX-TV's Buddy Check - Fight Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women and is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths. It's estimated that more than 180,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Nearly 2,000 of those cases will occur right here in Mississippi. Breast cancer claims the lives of more than 43,000 women every year. The good news is Breast Cancer is actually 97 percent curable when detected and treated early.

WLOX-TV and The American Cancer Society are working together to save lives with our awareness campaign called "Buddy Check."

"Buddy Check" encourages women to choose a buddy (a girlfriend, mother, daughter or relative) and remind each other to preform a monthly breast self-exam, as well as obtain an annual mammogram and clinical exam.

To make it easy for you to remember, WLOX News will e-mail you a self examination reminder the first Monday of every month. All you have to do is sign up for it.

Watch for special Healthwatch Reports on WLOX News by Healthwatch Reporter Karen Abernathy. "Buddy Check" reports will cover topics like:

You can also pick up valuable information and a free "Buddy Check" shower card showing you how to do a monthly self-exam at the WLOX-TV studios, 208 DeBuys Road in Biloxi.