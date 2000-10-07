Ole Miss Shatters Records and Arkansas State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ Deuce McAllister scored three touchdowns and became the top career rusher and scorer in Mississippi history as the Rebels beat Arkansas State 35-10 on Saturday. McAllister finished with 129 all-purpose yards, including 85 on the ground. His rushing total of 2,729 yards broke a 50-year record set by Kayo Dottley, who rushed for 2,064. McAllister's third- quarter touchdown grab gave him 210 points, breaking the career scoring mark held by former kicker Brian Lee at 207. Romaro Miller, was 21-of-29 for 226 yards and three touchdowns, in another record-breaking performance. Miller's three touchdown passes gave him a career total of 34, breaking a mark held by three quarterbacks, including Archie Manning. ``As far as Deuce and Romaro are concerned, I'm proud of them setting those records,'' coach David Cutcliffe said. ``What pleased me most as a team was we were ready to play and focused. I thought we got better today.'' Ole Miss improved to 4-1 overall and won its 21st consecutive nonconference game. The Rebels dominated Arkansas State (0-6), limiting the Big West Conference team to 192 yards of total offense and forcing two turnovers. The Indians took a 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Nick Gatto, capping a drive set up by Travis Ducking's interception. The Indians managed only one other first down until late in the third quarter, as Ole Miss ran off 35 unanswered points. McAllister capped consecutive touchdown drives to push Ole Miss to an insurmountable 14-3 early in the second period. MCallister scored on runs of 1 and 29 yards, the latter finishing a game-long 85-yard, 10-play drive. Ken Lucas' interception set up an Ole Miss touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. Miller connected with L.J. Taylor on a 23-yard scoring toss to complete a 33-yard drive. ``Our defense has really been fun to watch,'' Cutcliffe said. ``It's really been a no-name unit that manages to have a different player step up at a big time and make a play. Ken Lucas showed why he's the best cover cornerback in the SEC.'' Miller threw for touchdowns on consecutive drives to open the second half as Ole Miss built a 35-3 lead. McAllister scored on a 33-yard reception, and Grant Heard pulled in a 7-yard toss. Arkansas State scored on a 2-yard pass from Cleo Lemon to Jerry Pegues to stop the Ole Miss surge. The 33-yard drive was set up by a short Ole Miss punt and was highlighted by a 17-yard pass from Lemon to Robert Kilow.