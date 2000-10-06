Friday Night Showdown: Week 7

Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
