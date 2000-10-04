Another Police Chief In Trouble

Lucedale's new Police Chief has been arrested on assault charges and the George County NAACP is considering getting involved with the case. Police Chief Glen Veil was arrested on Monday by George County Sheriff's department on a misdemeanor assault charge.

The charges were filed about two weeks ago by a George County man who claims Veil assaulted him while appearing for a court date. Veil was just hired by the City of Lucedale in June. He was released on 500 hundred dollar bond, his case is scheduled to go before Justice Court on November 8th.