Bishop Back On The Job

Long Beach Police Chief Tom Bishop says he's happy to be back at work...and he's relieved to have his name cleared, at least by the city. Last night, city aldermen voted 6-0 to re-instate Bishop, a month after the mayor put him on administrative leave.

Bishop was accused of sexually harrassing a female employee. The sheriff's department investigated and submitted a report to the mayor. But Bishop is not totally in the clear...the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is still investigating the charges. And the chief has to forfeit a months worth of city pay.