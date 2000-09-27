Page 13 Enters Virtual World Of Computer Animation

Biloxi native Glenn Sablich sits in his Slidell, Louisiana studio creating slick computer animation. Sablich does work for clients around America but, his biggest contract is with the NFL's New Orleans Saints. Sablich's company, Graci Graphics has built a package of animation that appears on the Diamond Vision screen inside the Superdome."My concept for the Saint's package was to feature an array of images that are associated with New Orleans" Sablich tells Page 13's David Elliott. The Biloxi born artist has designed graphics packages for television station across the United States. Sablich has turned down job offers from big companies in major cities because he wants to stay close to home. It's not easy competing with businesses in cities like L.A. or New York but Glenn Sablich wants feels strongly about maintaining his Gulf South roots."I want to be able to see my family a lot and I want my kids to know about Biloxi". Sablich's South Mississippi connection runs deep. He was the first air brush artist in Biloxi back in the early 1970's. He also worked as a Graphic Artist at WLOX in 1985.