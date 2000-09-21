Gulf Coast Under Tropical Storm Warning

A tropical storm warning was issued at 10 am in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River at the Louisiana/Mississippi line, eastward to the mouth of the Aucilla River in the Big Bend area of Florida.

At 10 am CDT the center of tropical storm Helene was located about 265 miles south of Pensacola, Florida.

Helene is moving north-northwest around 13 mph. A turn to the north is expected today. This could bring the center near the northern Gulf Coast tonight or Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Further strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours.